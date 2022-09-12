National Police Women Day

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s National Police Women Day, a day that celebrates Women who protect and serve our communities day in and day out.

It’s a day that celebrates the progress made by women over the years for better representation. The DPD currently has 24 women on their force and have hired four more that will start September 26th.

“When I started back in 1995, we were in and around the 24 number. From that time, a couple decades almost, we had a decline in women in law enforcement. In the past 5-6 years, we’ve now had an increase in women in law enforcement in our department. We’ve hired 14 women in the last six years and our intent is to keep that path going forward,” DPD Interim Chief, Laura Marquardt says.

Marquardt says that to keep growing these numbers, the DPD must continue to connect with educational partners to promote the profession towards women and minorities.