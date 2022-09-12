Superior Boy’s Soccer’s Second Half Goals Earn Conference Win Over Hermantown

Catch the Hawks in action Saturday versus Proctor at NBC Sports Complex, kick off is set for a noon start. Superior will play Thursday against Denfeld at home, beginning at 7:30 PM.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Hermantown boy’s soccer faced-off with Lake Superior Conference opponent Superior at Centricity Stadium on Monday.

Scoreless through the first 40-minutes. The Spartans break the chain at the 52-minute mark with a goal by Darrel James, then again just five minutes later when Wyatt Tischler scores. Superior earns the shutout win, 2-0.

