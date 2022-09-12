UMD Women’s Hockey Lands at #5 in First USCHO Poll

UMD will hit the ice in a little less than two weeks when they face Long Island on September 24th.

DULUTH, Minn.- The first USCHO preseason women’s hockey poll came in on Monday afternoon. And coming in at number five is the UMD Bulldogs.

UMD is one of four WCHA teams to grab the top five spots.

The Bulldogs are coming off a season in which they fell in the National Title game to Ohio State, the number one team ranked in the poll.

