Wilderness Name Brett Skinner as Permanent Head Coach

Skinner, previously served as an assistant for the Sioux Falls Stampede.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Minnesota Wilderness are making a coaching change after opening up the season this past weekend.

Today, the team announced they are promoting associate head coach Brett Skinner to the head coaching position.

David Boitz who previously served as the head coach, is also the GM and he is stepping down to focus solely on that postion.

Skinner, previously served as an assistant for the Sioux Falls Stampede. He also had a stint professionally playing for the New York Islanders.

His debut will be Wednesday at the NAHL showcase.