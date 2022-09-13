Cycling Grandma Rides through Duluth to Break World Record

DULUTH, Minn. — While most people her age gear-up for retirement, 67-year-old Cindy Norris has put her tires to the cement.

Norris calls herself the cycling grandma from Nevada, riding coast to coast across America on Highway 2.

The trek started back in July in Washington.

Norris says she’s cycling to raise money for the Children of Fallen Special Operations Warriors foundation.

If she accomplishes the 4,280 mile ride, Norris will set the Guinness World Record for being the oldest woman to do it.

“So many people when they reach 65, or 67 like I am, they kind of give up. I was on the verge of that and you know what, you don’t have to give up. Live life and enjoy it,” said Norris.

Norris went on to say that she began cycling for her health, and now she does it to support a cause while exploring the country.

“It’s a big deal. I’m over halfway there, I’m about 1,600 miles in and I have about 1,300 miles to go. We’re in a rhythm now, so it’s going to happen, we’re going to make it and I’m going to make a difference in those kids lives.”

Norris finished her sentence with, “I can see the finish line now, I just want to get there before it snows.”

That finish line is located at Cape Henlopen state park in Delaware.

To follow the ride, you can visit her website cycleforthekids.net