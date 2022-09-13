Hughes & Bell Named to Preseason All WCHA Team, Bulldogs 4th in Coaches Poll

Goalie Emma Soderberg was the only other UMD player to receive votes.

DULUTH, Minn.- The preseason All WCHA team was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

And no surprise as All-Americans Gabbie Hughes and Ashton Bell would make the squad.

Hughes is coming off a spectacular season that helped her be one of the top 3 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier award.

Bell wasn’t no slouch either as she finished the season the seventh-highest scoring defenseman in the nation and second highest in the WCHA with 14 points.

Goalie Emma Soderberg was the only other UMD player to receive votes.

The preseason coaches poll was also announced.

At the top is the Gophers with 44 points. They would be followed by Ohio State and Wisconsin who had 43 and 42 respectively.

Then at fourth is the Bulldogs with 31. And Minnesota State Mankato rounds out the top five with 25 points.