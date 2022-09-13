KOOCHICHING CTY: FEMA Denies Individual Flood Help / SBA Offers Loans

KOOCHICHING COUNTY — After months of historic flooding near International Falls, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, says it will not be assisting individual residents in fixing the damage.

Koochiching County Emergency Management says FEMA found not enough individual property damage to qualify for the assistance program.

County Sheriff Perryn Hedlund says, they were told the protective measures put in place for residents worked well and prevented substantial damage to homes.

While FEMA decided to step back, the Small Business Administration has stepped forward.

Offering low-interest loans to property owners affected by the rainy flood.

SBA opened a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in International Falls on September 10th for home or business owners on the rainy water basins in need of assistance.

To apply for a loan, you can visit the center at Voyageurs National Park until September 22nd.