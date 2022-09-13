Law Enforcement Nabs 10% More Drivers For DWIs During Summer Safety Campaign

MINNESOTA — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says an 18-day stretch of extra patrols at the end of August into early September netted more DWI arrests compared to last summer.

From August 19th through September 5th, more than 1,200 drivers were arrested for being impaired. Last year, that number was a little more than 1,100.

There were almost 300 law enforcement agencies in Minnesota involved.

The DPS says officers encountered some scary situations with impaired drivers, including a parent who rolled their car over with a toddler inside in Chisago County. Fortunately the child was not hurt.

In another instance, New Brighton police caught a driver under the influence speeding past an undercover squad car at 100 miles-per-hour.

It’s not just alcohol. In Big Lake, officers arrested a driver under the influence of THC gummies who crashed their car.

The DPS says it’s important to look out for each other and if you see someone about to get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to find them a safe ride home.

Those who are arrested and charged for driving under the influence face jail time, thousands of dollars in fines, and more.