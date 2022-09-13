New Superior National Forest Supervisor Announced

DULUTH, Minn. — A new Superior National Forest Supervisor was announced Tuesday afternoon.

Tom Hall is coming from Washington D.C. where he served in the USDA Forest Service. He has over 20 years of experience in sustainable land management principles.

Hall said in a press release, “I am looking forward to helping the Forest, Tribes and Partners continue to manage the iconic landscapes in Northern Minnesota.”

Hall is taking over for Connie Cummins who retired the end of July after 6 years of serving.

He started as the Forest Supervisor on Monday.