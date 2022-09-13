Northern Lights Foundation To Host Charitable Children’s Gala

Lifting Local Spirits: Sept. 29 At The DECC

DULUTH, Minn. — The Northern Lights Foundation, which financially supports Northland families with children suffering life-threatening illnesses, is getting ready to put on its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Children’s Charitable Gala: Lifting Local Spirits is happening Thursday, Sept. 29 at the DECC.

There will be a live and silent auction, raffles, social hour, dinner, and a presentation.

For ticket information, click here.