Prep Soccer: Duluth East Boys Rally for 4-3 Victory Over Grand Rapids

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys soccer team would use a late charge in the 2nd half on Tuesday to defeat Grand Rapids 4 to 3.

With over 11 minutes left in the game, Will Smith would tie the game at three a piece.

Over two minutes later, Grady Downs gave the Greyhounds the lead for good as he headed in the eventual game winner.

Duluth East (5-2) will next play at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Thursday.