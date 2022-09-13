Solar Co-op Celebration

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth and Arrowhead Solar Co-op held an event at Bent Paddle in celebration of their success over the past year.

Organized by Solar United Neighbors and One Roof Community Housing, Solar Co-op is a group that gets together and uses their bulk power to get lower prices on solar installations.

There are currently more than 60 homes in the group that spans over five counties. Combined, these houses use about 500 kilowatts of solar energy.

“We send out kind of a request for bids to a number of solar installers and then we select one out of all those bids. We also as a part of that really try to get 10 percent of our homes fully subsidized raise as low income families here in Duluth,” Minnesota Interfaith Power & Light Greater Minnesota Director, Bret Pence says.

The Solar Co-op has raised funds for two low-income homes so far this year and hopes to continuing collecting donations to support two more by the end of the year.

Tonight’s gathering was also a launch of the 2023 Solar Group Buy.