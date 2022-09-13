St. Louis County Board Approves 2023 Property Tax Levy

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — The St. Louis County board voted to increase its overall tax levy for next year, but many homeowners might actually see their property tax drop.

The overall increase is 4.39% for a total of just over $163 million.

However, the county tax base grew last year, so the owner of a house valued at $250,000 would pay $185 less next year on the county portion of their tax.

The levy was approved unanimously by the committee of the whole, and the final vote will come later this month.

A public hearing will be held on November 21 at 7 p.m. at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia.

Another public session will be held at the County’s Duluth Courthouse on November 28 at 7 p.m. as well.