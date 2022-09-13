UMD Football Eyes to Get Back in Win Column Against Upper Iowa

The Bullogs will hit the field Saturday to take on the Peacocks at 6pm.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team fell short on the road this past weekend, as they dropped their first game of the season to Minnesota State Mankato 17 to 10.

UMD would struggle offensively for most of the contest as they only found the end zone once, that being in the 3rd quarter.

Their airgame was a big reason for their success in Week 1 but in Week two that was not the case as they only had 61 yards passing.

Head Coach Curt Wiese says there were some good takeaways from the game that can lead to the team having a big Saturday against Upper Iowa.

“I think schematically we played a good game. Our guys for the most part understood the process of what we were supposed to do. We just couldn’t capitlize on big plays on offense. Losing Armani Carmickle early in the game, hurt us. He becomes a big factor for us with a downfield presence and that being taken away against a team like Mankato. We needed to be able to grind out a win and we weren’t able to do that,” said Wiese.

On the defensive side of the ball, Marcus Glowdowski says consistency is key.

“Just be consistent. I mean I think we’ve played a pretty good game, good season so far. Been flying around but we just need to stay consistent. Offense struggles, we need to be there for them. Make up for it and just ball out,” added Glowdowski.

Glodowski and the Bullogs will hit the field Saturday to take on the Peacocks at 6pm.