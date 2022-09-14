Apartments, Business Go Up In Flames In Duluth’s Central Hillside Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department is battling a fire that broke out on Wednesday evening at a building that houses four apartments and a business in the Central Hillside neighborhood.

Firefighters were dispatched to a fire at the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building at 5:37 p.m.

There are four apartments above the business that were all evacuated.

So far, there are no reported injuries.

The building is located at 522 East Fourth Street between Dunbar Floral & Gifts and Uncle Loui’s Cafe.

A city spokesperson says that wind has exacerbated the flames, and the Superior Fire Department brought in its ladder truck to help with attacking the fire from above.

The 148th Fighter Wing also arrived on-scene a little after 7:30 p.m. with an air trailer to replenish the air canisters for firefighters’ breathing apparatus.

The gas and power has been cut off for the entire block.

As of 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the city says the fire is just contained to the one building, but smoke and possibly water have damaged the other two.

While the area is blocked off, the city urges people to stay away from the area as the air isn’t safe to breathe and firefighters need room to do their job.

They also want to strongly remind drivers to never drive over water hoses, which can instantly damage them.

Those affected by the fire tonight will be offered temporary housing.

It’s unclear at this point what ignited the fire.

