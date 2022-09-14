Business Goes Up In Flames In Duluth’s East Hillside Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department is battling a fire that broke out on Wednesday evening at a business in the East Hillside neighborhood.

Firefighters were dispatched to a fire at the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building at 5:37 p.m.

The business is located at 522 East Fourth Street between Dunbar Floral & Gifts and Uncle Loui’s Cafe.

A city spokesperson says that wind has exacerbated the flames, and the Superior Fire Department brought in its ladder truck to help with attacking the fire from above.

The 148th Fighter Wing also arrived on-scene a little after 7:30 p.m. with an air trailer to replenish the air canisters for firefighters’ breathing apparatus.

So far, no word on any injuries or a cause.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for updates.