Chief Buffalo Mural Unveiled

DULUTH, Minn. – A celebration was held to honor the unveiling of the Chief Buffalo mural in Gichi-ode’ Akiing Park.

Chief Buffalo was a respected figure of the Ojibwe people in the western Lake Superior region.

The mural unveiled today has been in the works for the past three years and honors Chief Buffalo and indigionous people today. There were four main artists that took part in the project as well as contribution from more than 500 community members.

“I have an elder who comes through and prays here, he calls this his temple. So it’s become a space that’s used and used for good by everybody not just native people. So, it’s just really cool to be able to create something in the community that everyone, literally everyone can enjoy,” Chief Buffalo Mural Project Lead, Moira Villiard says.

Organizers are looking to make the space safer and more approachable by adding such things as lighting.