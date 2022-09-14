UMD’s Hughes & Crowell Speak at WCHA Media Day

UMD's first game is September 24th at Long Island University.

DULUTH, Minn.- The WCHA held their annual WCHA media day on Wednesday.

Among the topics was the strength of the conference this season.

UMD is coming off a year in which they made the National Championship, eventually falling to Ohio State.

In the latest WCHA coaches poll, Ohio State, Minnesota, and Wisconsin were all in front of the Bulldogs.

Head Coach Maura Crowell acknowledged that each game won’t be easy. But, she feels her team has what it takes to be strong this year.

Putting together a group of players who believe that they can compete, who has the experience in big moments. I think that’s one of our bonuses. We have a lot of players who have played in a national championship game, international experience, high level competitive games and they know what it takes. So I think it’s getting everybody up to speed and ready to roll. I think with an older team, you have a lot of people who understand what it takes to be successful in the WCHA,” said Crowell.

