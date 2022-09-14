Lake Superior College Recognizes Upcoming National Constitution Day

DULUTH, Minn. — There was a lot of red, white, and blue at Lake Superior College Wednesday.

The campus was acknowledging National Constitution Day, which comes up on September 17.

American flags and, of course, copies of the United States Constitution were available for anyone interested.

It was on the seventeenth, in 1787 that the framers got together with their quill pens. The delegates to the Constitutional Convention gathered to sign the document that they had crafted.

The group of 38 included the likes of George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, and Alexander Hamilton.