UW-Superior Announces New Stadium, Set to Open in Fall 2023

Construction on the facility will begin in the Spring of 2023.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- It’s been a long time since the UWS soccer teams as well as the track squads had a home contest on campus. 2016 to be exact. That will end in the fall of 2023.

As this afternoon the school announced plans to build a new stadium on campus.

Superior Choice Credit Union Stadium will be the future home for both the UWS men’s and women’s soccer teams, and men’s and women’s track and field teams.

It will be located adjacent to the Marcovich Wellness Center, on land currently occupied by a grass practice field, parking lot, and Ole Haugsrud Stadium.

Chancellor Renee Wachter says it was simply time for the school to have a field to call their own.

“Today I think really marks the future of UW-Superior. This stadium will have artificial turf which will extend the recreation and use season. Because we all know about the weather in Superior right? We will once again be able to host tournaments. Our students and our teams will be able to play at home on their own field. I think psychologically and physically that is really important, to have a home,” said Wachter.

