UWS Volleyball Sweeps Hamline to Pick Up 3rd Victory

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS volleyball team snapped a three game losing streak on Wednesday, sweeping Hamline 3-0.

Kaylin Plautz tallied 10 kills to lead the Yellowjackets offensively.

Colleen Claude would chip in with 13 assists and 10 digs.

UWS (3-6) will next play at St. Scholastica on Saturday.