Wilson’s Hat Trick Propels UWS Past Northland 5-0

Niya Wilson would net a hat trick to lead the Yellowjackets in the victory.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS women’s soccer team would have a big 2nd half on Wednesday to defeat Northland 5-0.

Kamryn Hill and Allison Alessi would account for the other goals for UWS.

UWS (1-2-2) will play at UW-River Falls on Saturday.