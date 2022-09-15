Coffee Conversation: Duluth Oktoberfest Takes Over Bayfront Park Sept. 16-18

DULUTH, Minn. — Dust off your lederhosen and lace up your dirndl, Duluth’s Oktoberfest is back this weekend at Bayfront Festival Park.

The fun starts Friday, Sept. 16 with cold German beer, Bovarian food, all types of games and activities, and of course authentic live music.

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger got a flavor of that music on the morning show Thursday from musician Gasper Krek who just flew in from Slovenia to perform at Oktoberfest.

Click the videos above and below for a flavor!

For tickets information, click here.