Coffee Conversation: Miller-Dwan Foundation To Host Annual ARTcetera Fundraiser

DULUTH, Minn. — The Miller-Dwan Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health of people across the region, is hosting their annual gala, ARTcetera 2022 for the first time since 2019.

The event is happening Thursday, September 22, 5-10 p.m. at The Garden. It includes an auction, gourmet dinner, and national speaker Nora McInerny.

Tracy and Mary Kay from the foundation came on the morning show to talk about the event that will raise funds for mental health.

To buy tickets to ARTcetera 2022 or if you would like to make a donation, click here.