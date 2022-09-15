DPD Finalist Mike Ceynowa Meet and Greet

DULUTH, Minn. – There was a public meet and greet for Duluth Police Chief Finalist Mike Ceynowa at Myers-Wilkins Elementary.

Ceynowa has been with the Duluth Police Department for 24 years and currently serves as the Deputy Chief of Patrol. He says his experience has taught him that it takes a team to improve public safety and recognizes the importance of working with community partners.

As chief, Ceynowa says he plans to engage the community and schools more with the DPD leadership team.

“It’s humbling to be named as the finalist for the next Chief of Police for Duluth, it’s an honor. I’m excited to take our leadership team out there and start working on some of the issues facing our community right now as well as some of the issues facing our agency. We are short staffed and we need to rebuild our recruitment,” Ceynowa says.

This nomination for Police Chief will be on the Duluth City Councils agenda at their September 26th meeting.