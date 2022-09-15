Local Fire Departments Provide Parents with Car Seat Safety Clinics

Car seat clinics are held in Duluth, Superior and Cloquet, you can find a clinic close to you by visiting your local fire departments website.

DULUTH, Minn.- Three out of four car seats in America are not properly installed, which could potentially lead to your child not having enough protection in a crash.

At a firehall in Duluth on Thursday, St. Luke’s provided parents an opportunity to learn how to properly install a car seat. The safety clinic is something provided every month in a partnership with various local fire departments. The clinic shows parents the right way to strap in their from infants up until 10 to 12 years old.

“It’s not everything that’s installed incorrectly, sometimes it’s something little, but we want to make sure that kids are riding properly every time they’re in a vehicle so, the better that you’re installed the safer it is for them, that they ride down a crash completely installed correctly,” says injury prevention coordinator Allison Nicolson.

