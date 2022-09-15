Man Found Dead In Work-Related Accident In Industrial Township

INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A 40 year-old man died in a work-related accident Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the Industrial Township in St. Louis County. First responders got the call just before 3 p.m., according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

It is unclear what happened, but the Sheriff’s Office says the 40 year-old Brad Wojtysiak from Culver was found dead in a gravel pit after working on a large piece of equipment.

He was by himself when it happened, and another employee discovered his body.

The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Sheriff’s Office.