Marina Drive Dedicated To Superior’s Longest Serving Mayor

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The major road through Barker’s Island got a new name Thursday, in memory of the man who helped make the development possible.

Marina Drive became Bruce Hagen Drive and is named after Superior’s longest serving mayor.

Bruce Hagen died 3 years ago, but only after being elected mayor twice, 20 years apart, and serving 5 terms. His sister Joan said her brother was looking down from heaven, and his wife Lois said she was very proud of the man and his life.

“I feel wonderful but it’s bittersweet. It would be so much nicer if he were here, and could interview with you, and tell you all the problems that they went through to have this developed. And all the problems he had in the city, and worked with it always nicely. Always, he always got his way in a quiet, calm way,” said Lois.

Joan, his sister said, “Bruce loved Superior. Absolutely. He was interested all the time, because he used to go with my father, who was in the Assembly, in Madison. And he would go ‘Wow’ this is cool. I really like politics, and he did. And when he turned 29, he ran for Mayor and became Mayor of Superior, which was fantastic, and this was his project. And he took a long time. And they said ‘no’ ‘no’ ‘no’ and ‘yes’ ‘yes’ ‘yes’ and then finally he got it.”

Barker’s Island went on to become a pivotal part of the festivities and attractions in the City of Superior.