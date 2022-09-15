Mayor Jim Paine Announces Plans for Re-Election

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Mayor Jim Paine announced his plans to run for re-election next spring.

The mayor held a gathering of family and friends at Bucktales to make the announcement. He discussed what they mayor’s office has accomplished over the past five years as well as his vision going forward if re-elected.

He said he plans to improve such things as affordable housing, invest in streets and infrastructure, as well as bring more art, theater, and film to the city.

“Everything we’ve done , the reason that I brought you here tonight, the reason I wanted to start the campaign with friends and family is so that I can tell you that we are just getting started. This was all the introduction, it was all just the prolog. The next four years we’re going to take our city to heights that we haven’t been able to accomplish even in the last six years,” Paine says.

If re-elected it would be another four year term for the mayor. The election will be held on April 4th next year.