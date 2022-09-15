Nearly 15,000 Nurses Return to Hospitals after MNA Strike

DULUTH, Minn. — On Thursday, nearly 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association returned to work after their historic three-day strike.

The strike came after months of unresolved contract negotiations between the MNA and 15 minnesota hospitals, with nurses expressing frustration over what they say are unsafe staffing levels and not enough pay.

Here in the Twin Ports, St. Luke’s and Essentia Health say MNA nurses are asking for a wage increase that’s not affordable and cannot be fulfilled.

In turn, the nurses took to the picket line… holding signs, yelling chants, and striking outside of the hospitals.

At 7am Thursday morning, the three-day strike officially ended and nurses returned to their shifts.

Both the MNA and the hospitals say they plan to continue the negotiating process.

Bargaining meetings have been scheduled for the coming week.