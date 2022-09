Prep Soccer: Wins for C-E-C & Duluth Marshall Boys, Esko Girls

Thursday's win marks the 6th overall victory for the Lumberjacks.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team would rally from a 2-0 deficit on Thursday, to defeat Duluth East 3-2.

In other boys action, Duluth Marshall would handle Proctor by a final of 5 to 1.

And in girls action, Esko improved to 7-1 with the 2 to nothing shutout over Hermantown.