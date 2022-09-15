The DECC Asks For Feedback Before Possibly Going Cashless

DULUTH, Minn. — Cash or no cash? That is the new big question the DECC is asking the public when it comes to concessions and beer stands.

Executive Director Dan Hartman says going cashless is one of the biggest venue trends of the past 2 years.

The goal is to speed up lines at big events such as concerts or hockey games.

Hartman says guests will still be able to tip. If there is somebody who does not have a card they can use cash at the box office and that would be put on a concession card.

At the same time Hartman says his research shows the majority of customers at the DECC use cash.

He is also asking on his social media pages for feedback, specifically why cash?