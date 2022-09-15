TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Inline Marathon Route From Two Harbors To Duluth

DETAILED ROAD CLOSURES FROM THE DULUTH POLICE DEPARTMENT:

“On Friday, September 16, at 3:00 p.m Harbor Drive between the Irvin slip and the Aquarium will close to traffic for Kid’s Inline

Sprint Races. The Great Lakes Aquarium lot will remain accessible during this time. It will open at the conclusion of the Inline

Marathon on Sunday, September 18 at 8:00 p.m.

The Oktoberfestival will be conducting a short parade through the Canal Park area, from Canal Park Lodge to Bayfront Park,

on Friday, September 16, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Roads will remain open for this event, but the parade will result in brief

disruptions of traffic in the Canal Park area.

Traffic Advisory Summary for Saturday, September 17:

The North Shore Inline Skate Marathon will be held on Saturday, September 17. Several area roads will close for this event.

Parking will be prohibited on closed roads, and vehicles found in violation will be subject to ticketing and towing.

Beginning at 5:00 a.m., most avenues leading to London Road will close at London Road from 26th Avenue East to 60th

Avenue East.

At 5:30 a.m., Scenic Highway 61 will close. Local traffic will be directed off the Scenic Highway toward the Expressway.

At 6:15 a.m., southbound traffic on the Hwy 61 Expressway will be diverted onto Superior Street and northbound I-35 traffic will

be diverted to Mesaba Ave to follow marked detours. Starting at 6:15 a.m., London Road from 26th Ave. E. to 60th Ave. E. will

close, Harbor Drive will close, Interstate 35 from Mesaba Ave. to 26th Ave. E. will close, and 5th Ave. W. between Michigan St.

and the Aquarium will be reduced to one lane.

At approximately 6:15 a.m., 60th Ave. E. will close from Tioga St. to Superior St., with traffic being diverted to 58th and 61st

Avenues East, and DTA buses diverted to 58th Ave. E.

This year’s race includes inline skaters, roller skiers, and runners competing in races of varying lengths and starting at various

times between 6:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Further race details can be found at www.northshoreinline.com.

Roads will re-open from east to west as racers near the finish area on Harbor Drive near the DECC. All roads will re-open by

2:00 p.m.

Downtown Duluth and Canal Park will remain open to traffic during this event. Canal Park, Park Point, the Great Lakes

Aquarium, and the DECC will be accessible by using Lake Avenue to Railroad Street or southbound on 5th Avenue West to

Railroad Street.

Additional Closure Details and Detours:

Northbound Interstate 35 will close from Mesaba Ave. to 26th Ave. East. Southbound Interstate 35 will close from 26th Ave. E.

to Lake Ave. from 6:15 a.m. until approximately 1:30 p.m.

Entrance ramps onto southbound I-35 will close at 26th Ave. E. and 21st Ave. E. Entrance ramps onto northbound I-35 will

close at 5th Ave. West, Lake Avenue, and from Michigan St. at 2nd Avenue East.

-EASTBOUND LOCAL STREETS AND NORTHBOUND I-35 DETOUR- Traffic will use 2nd Street from Mesaba Ave. to 19th

Avenue East, then proceed up 19th Avenue East to 4th Street, then travel East on 4th Street to 24th Ave East, down 24th Ave

E to Superior Street. Traffic can then travel east.

-WESTBOUND LOCAL STREETS AND SOUTHBOUND I-35 DETOUR – Traffic will use Superior Street from the Highway 61

Expressway to 24st Avenue East, proceed north on 24st Avenue East to 4th Street. Traffic will then travel west on 4th Street to

14th Ave E, down 14th Ave E, and then west on 3rd Street to Mesaba Ave.

The 5th Avenue West Viaduct will be limited to one southbound lane with no northbound lane. The open lane on 5th Ave. W.

will allow access to the southbound I-35, the Aquarium, Railroad Street, and the DECC.

Additional Information on Business Access:

Ecumen Lakeshore Home:

Vehicles will be able to enter or exit the Ecumen Lakeshore lot at 40th Ave. E., with the assistance of officers posted there

when there are sufficient breaks between skaters.

Chateau Apartments at 3800 London Rd.:

Chateau residents can exit onto London Road going west only, with assistance from the volunteer posted there. Vehicles will

be directed up 36th Avenue East from London Rd. Access to the Chateau will be from 40th Avenue East, with assistance from

officers posted there. Drivers must use caution and remain alert to skaters on London Rd.

Glensheen:

Will be closed until 1pm.

DECC:

The DECC Lot will remain open during the Marathon, with access to and exit from Railroad St. only. The DECC 5th Ave. West

exit, the DECC 10-minute ticket lot, and the DECC East Gate will be closed.

Great Lakes Aquarium:

The Great Lakes Aquarium will be accessible from Railroad Street and 5th Avenue West. Exit from the Aquarium Lot will be

down the Connector road to Railroad Street only.

Canal Park:

Canal Park will remain accessible from Lake Avenue or Railroad St.