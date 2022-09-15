Uncle Loui’s Café Survives Next-Door Building Fire

DULUTH, Minn. — On Wednesday, one building was engulfed in flames in Duluth’s Central Hillside neighborhood and many expressed concern for Uncle Loui’s, a beloved Café next door.

Uncle Loui’s Café has been around Duluth since 1993.

It’s a fan favorite brunch hub, and it wouldn’t be the first time Loui’s had faced fire.

In April of 2007, the café shut down after a serious fire broke out.

Customers pleaded for the café to reopen, and half a year later — it did.

Fast forward to Wednesday night; customers, workers, and owners of Loui’s were faced with that same fear.

Would the café make it out alive?

“I actually had a ton of people messaging me and calling me last night saying, “Uncle Loui’s is on fire! Uncle Loui’s is back on fire!,” said Uncle Loui’s Cafe Server, Harriet Chambers.

Fortunately, that wasn’t the case. Uncle Loui’s avoided the flames.

Chambers went on to say, “it was a major fear for everybody that we were going to catch fire. We’re grateful that the fire department contained it. It sucks that the whole building is at a loss, but we’re just grateful that it didn’t hit us.”

The café was closed today, but took to Facebook saying,

“It looks like the restaurant is fine, but the area is not yet accessible for the public as the crews start clean up.”

Management has not said if their building suffered from extensive smoke and water damage.