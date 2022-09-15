UWS Hosts Blood Drive For Students

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Thursday, the Memorial Blood Center partnered with UWS students to help others by rallying classmates to donate blood.

A Memorial Blood Center truck was parked outside the Yellowjacket Union Student Center as students enjoying lunch or a break from class were able to donate blood.

Organizers say, the supply for every blood type was low and each donation could help up to 3 people in need.

Allison Garver, Director of Student Involvement said, “We like to host a blood drive every semester with the Memorial Blood Center. It’s one way that we can provide some volunteer and service opportunities right here on campus and it’s one way that we can give back to our local Twin Ports community.”

“I think of my siblings, if they need it I’m glad there are people that do it to give it, so I’m glad to be one of those people that can help them,” said UWS Sophomore, Rene Williams.

The Memorial Blood Center serves people all over the Twin Ports, to schedule a donation click here.