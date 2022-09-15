Weekend Meteorologist – Full Time

KQDS-TV in Duluth, MN is seeking a Full Time Weekend Meteorologist.

This is a great opportunity for someone looking for a career as a television meteorologist! Fox21 is looking for the right person to join our weather team and be part of our weekend newscasts. Duluth is along the shore of Lake Superior. It is a beautiful area, but also presents a big challenge to those who try to forecast the weather!

This person will work with our weather team and take on additional weathercasts as needed.

When not doing the weather, you will be working as a news reporter and reporting and writing stories as part of the News team. Knowledge of WSI Max weather systems is a big plus.

Please submit an e-mail link of your work/resume/cover letter to sgoodspeed@kqdsfox21.tv. No phone calls please. Finalists for the job will be contacted.

FOX 21, owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC, EOE.