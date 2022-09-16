Duluth Oktoberfestival Returns

DULUTH, Minn. – Wet weather didn’t stop the third annual Duluth Oktoberfestival from kicking off Friday at Bayfront Festival Park.

You can find beer, Bavarian food, games, and more at this family friendly German celebration. This years event features new live music acts like Gasper Krek and Alpensterne.

The Dachshund Derby will be taking place on Sunday, were 32 dachshunds will be competing for a prize.

“Oktoberfest really when it started in Germany was really a wedding celebration and we kind of know Oktoberfest in the states, we think of it as just beer drinking. It’s really not. Yes, there is beer drinking but it’s more about community, bringing everybody together and really celebrating,” Kern and Kompany President, Ryan Kern says.

Events take place Saturday from 11 to 11, and Sunday from 11 to 4. Sunday is Family Day, with activities designed for kids to help bring everyone young and old out and enjoy.