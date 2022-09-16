Farmer Doug’s Pumpkin Patch Opens for Fall

DULUTH, Minn. — How do you fix a broken pumpkin? With a pumpkin patch.

Despite the rainy weather, Farmer Doug’s Pumpkin Patch officially opened for picking.

From short and round to tall and lean, there is a pumpkin for everyone in the greens.

In addition, you can also find smaller, decorative pumpkins, winter squash, and even some veggies.

So whether you want to carve a jack-o-lantern or make a snack-o-lantern pumpkin pie, Farmer Doug can help you out.

“Not to knock the guy on the street corner, I mean that’s pumpkins yes it is, but it’s not a farm experience. Here, they can come out, meet the dog and cat, walk in the fields, and see other crops. We’re trying to connect people with their food source,” said “Farmer Doug,” Doug Hoffbauer.

The pumpkin patch is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each Friday, Saturday and Sunday now through October 2.

It is located at 3361 Lindahl Road in Duluth.