Governor Walz And Lieutenant Flanagan Unveil New Climate Plan

MINNESOTA — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Peggy Flanagan have announced 6 goals as part of a new climate action framework unveiled Friday.

Some of the goals include building out the electric vehicle infrastructure such as more charging stations, enhancing use of wind and solar energy, and strategies to build carbon storage in the forests and soils.

They are based on goals set by the intergovernmental panel on climate change, which want to see greenhouse gas emissions reduced by 50% by 2030. This would help achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, and prioritizing investments in climate resilience over the next decade.

The framework came out of work done by Minnesota’s climate change sub-cabinet, which heard from more than 3,000 state residents, business owners, and local governments this past spring.