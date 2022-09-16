Instances Of Emergency Phone Scammers Spike In Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — A common phone scam could be starting to make its way back into the Northland.

The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin says they have been getting complaints about “The Grandparent Scam.”

Scammers specifically target older adults and pose as a grandchild, child, or friend that is in an emergency situation, such as being arrested or injured, and that they need fast, electronic access to the caller’s money.

The BBB has some tips to keep in mind when picking up a call from any suspicious number.

Be aware of the red flags that come up in the conversation, such as if the person you know would ever be in that situation.

Stay calm and do not disclose too much personal information about yourself.

If the caller seems frantic, tell them you’ll call them back and ask them to provide a callback number.

If you or someone you know would like to report a scam call you can make a formal report on the Better Business Bureau’s website.