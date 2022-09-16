Northshore Inline Marathon and Skate Fest Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. — Skaters are rolling in to the northland for this weekends 26th annual Northshore Inline Marathon and Skate Fest.

It’s known as the nations largest skating race, with over 2,000 people competing in the many rollerblading, roller skiing, and running events.

The full-marathon race is more than a glide, racers will straight-line 26.2 miles by the end of it.

“What’s really unique about it, is that it’s a point A to point B race instead of going round and round and round,” said Executive Director, Skeeter Moore.

It starts in Two Harbors, moving along the shoreline of Lake Superior, navigating through interstate 35 tunnels, and finishing downtown Duluth along the William a. Irvin.

Moore further explained, “there is about 38 people that have done all 25 years, so it becomes a tradition. It becomes a reunion for a lot of these people to see each other.”

Top notch competitors from all over will take to the races, including Olympians, professional hockey players, professional speed skaters, and more.

Take it from Massachusetts resident Lisa McDonnell, “I was a roller-skater, I turned pro when I was 21. For years my folks were in the business so when I put the blades on, I felt comfortable.”

McDonnell went on to say, “it’s my second marathon. My first was in Sarasota, Florida. I did 26.2 miles in an hour and 51 minutes, so I’m hoping I can get through this marathon.”

Competitors were able to stop by a range of vendors at the registration site, including Rollerblade the brand.

“It’s been really cool to see what brands want to reach out to the skate community. Not every vendor here is within the skate community, but they understand that skaters have needs like any athlete,” said Rollerblade Marketing Coordinator, Myles Cotter Sparrow.

The marathon starts at 8:45am Saturday morning, along with a handful of other roller-skating/skiing and running events.

Rain or shine, organizers say the races will go on.