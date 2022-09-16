Oliver Bridge In Gary New Duluth To Close For Inspection
The bridge will be closed September 21-23, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
DULUTH, Minn. — A heads up for people who use the Oliver Bridge in Gary New Duluth. It will be closing for inspection September 21 for a few days.
The bridge is located above the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105.
It will be closed daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be signs in place to let drivers know about the closures.
The inspection is planned to be wrapped up by September 23.