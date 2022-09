Prep Football: Duluth East, Esko, Duluth Denfeld, and New Richmond Earn Victories

Duluth East football would rally from a 14 point deficit to defeat Hermantown 28 to 14 on Friday.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Duluth East football would rally from a 14 point deficit to defeat Hermantown 28 to 14 on Friday.

Here are some other scores from around the Northland:

Esko 56, Proctor 0 FINAL

Rock Ridge 6, Duluth Denfeld 25 FINAL

New Richmond 28, Superior 18 FINAL