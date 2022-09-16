Spirit of the Times Fundraiser Returns In Person

DULUTH, Minn. – Zeitgeist’s first ever Spirit of the Times Fundraiser marked the first in-person event of this kind since 2019.

It was a block party feel as the street between 2nd and 3rd Avenue East was shut down so they could put up a tent. The event featured an auction, food and drinks, and live music performed by Take it with You.

“The connections that are going to be made tonight is huge. We’re so excited to have everyone in person and just be able to celebrate all that we’ve done and kept going throughout the last couple of years,” Zeitgeist Business Director, Sara Rolfson says.

All funds from Friday’s event will go toward Zeitgeist through their film school, improve comedy, and theater.