Superior Public Library Hosts Annual Book Sale

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The beginning of the school year is the perfect time to attend the Superior Public Library’s annual book sale.

Every year a big book sale is put together and organized by the “Friends of the Library.”

The “Friends of the Library” consists of individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations who show interest in the library and advocate for its services.

At Friday’s sale you can find the best sellers, classics, magazines, and so much more among the new or gently used that have been donated to the sale.

“Years ago you know there was a thought that books were gonna go away but that hasn’t turned out to be the case and its evident by the sale. I think a lot of people still love to hold a book and like if you’re reading to your kids or something you want that picture book in front of them,” said “Friends of the Library” Executive Board Member, Craig Scherf.

Most of the books you are able to name your own price, but a portion of them are individually priced.

All of the proceeds received go to support the Superior Public Library. If you couldn’t stop by Friday, the sale will be continuing tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.