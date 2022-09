TWIN PORTS — The latest unemployment numbers came out Friday, and Minnesota has the lowest unemployment in the nation.

In August, 1.9% of Minnesotan’s were unemployed. A year ago it was 3.3%. That is a drop of 1.4%.

In Wisconsin unemployment was 3.1%. That is a drop of a half percent from one year ago.

Wisconsin and Minnesota were not alone. All fifty states reported a drop in unemployment compared to one year ago.