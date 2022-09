UMD Volleyball Improves to 11-0 with Straight Set Sweep Against MSU-Moorhead

UMD (11-0) will next face Northern State on Saturday at 2 PM.

DULUTH, Minn- The UMD Volleyball team improved to 11-0 on Friday after they defeated MSU-Moorhead 3-0.

Sydney Lanoue and Cianna Selbitschka each had 13 kills to lead the team.

