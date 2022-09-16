UPDATE: Duluth Police Investigating Shooting At Speedway Gas Station, Suspect Found

The Speedway gas station shooter has been found and is in custody.

UPDATE (September 16, 3:30 p.m.) — The search for the Speedway gas station shooter has ended and the vehicle in question has been found.

Friday, 31 year-old Joseph Butler was taken into custody in Bloomington in connection with the Sunday shooting that occurred at the Speedway gas station on East Fourth Street and 6th Avenue East, next to the Whole Foods Co-op.

Butler is booked in Hennepin County Jail on pending charges of 2nd Degree Assault and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.

He is awaiting to be formally charged in St. Louis County by the County Attorney’s Office.

ORIGINAL POST:

DULUTH, Minn. — One person was shot at a Speedway gas station in the Central Hillside neighborhood next to downtown Duluth on Sunday.

Details are limited at this hour, but Duluth police say the person has injuries from a gunshot wound that are not life-threatening.

The shooting happened over on East 4th Street and North 6th Avenue East at the Speedway gas station next to the Whole Foods Co-op.

We’ll bring you more information as we learn it.