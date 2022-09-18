Haunted Shack Getting Ready for 29th Season

CARLTON, Minn. – The Haunted Shack in Carlton is getting ready for its 29th season.

The Haunted Shack is a fundraiser for local Special Olympics and has resided at the RU Ridge Corn maze for the last four years.

The Halloween themed event also features the haunted woods and haunted corn trail maze.

Organizers are currently working on getting outdoor decorations in place as well as adding a brand new scene to the inside.

“It’s great to be back in the season. The weather is starting to change, we’re starting to get everything ready. All of our outside decorations getting in place. The haunted trail is getting all set up ready to go, that’s been going on for the last three weeks. And, we have a few more twists and turns we are adding this year,” Haunted Shack Chief Goul and Co-Director, Patrick Stojevich says.

The Haunted Shack is all volunteer based and requires about 60 to 70 volunteers to operate.

“We also do a program this year that is for any volunteer program that you have a group or organization, if they come out and give us 15 or more volunteers,” Stojevich says.

The Haunted Shack will be open Friday the 14th at 7 PM and will be operational for nine days between then and Saturday the 29th. For a full list of dates and times or if you’d like to sign up as a volunteer, you can visit their website at www.hauntedshack.com.