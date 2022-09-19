DECC Shelves Cashless Idea To Reduce Waiting Time In Lines, Looks At Other Options

DULUTH, Minn. — The DECC won’t be going cashless anytime soon.

Executive director Dan Hartman wrote on the DECC’S Facebook page that after listening to some community feedback to the question posed last week, it’s clear many customers still like paying in traditional ways at concession stands.

Hartman has been brainstorming ways to cut down the wait time for these lines.

He says the community gave him some good ideas, such as improving menu signs so people can figure out what they want to order earlier.